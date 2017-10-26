That’s a little like having Harvey Weinstein put out a message to clean up Hollywood sexual assault.

Via The Hill:

Former Vice President Joe Biden and musician Lady Gaga released a video on Wednesday urging action against sexual assault.

“We want to make it real clear, it’s on us – it’s on everyone – to intervene, to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it, and to intervene,” Biden says in the minute-long video posted on Lady Gaga’s Twitter account.

“No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason other than self-defense, ever. Period,” he continued.

Keep reading…

Share8
+1
Shares 8