The world of hack journalists just got a little smaller.

Via Daily Caller:

NBC announced Thursday veteran journalist Mark Halperin was being suspended hours after he was accused of sexual harassment by five female former coworkers.

“We find the story and the allegations very troubling,” the network told a CNN reporter. “Mark Halperin is leaving his role as a contributor until the questions around his past are fully understood.”

Halperin, who is currently contracted as a political analyst for NBC News, was accused of a range of alleged predatory behavior including propositioning coworkers for sex, groping women’s breasts and kissing them without consent, according to CNN.

“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” Halperin said in a statement to CNN. “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”