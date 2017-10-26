Not the Russians Schiff was looking for.

Via Mediaite:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, is not enamored with the idea of that body poking around on the Uranium One deal — investigating the actions of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as it relates to a Uranium transfer to Russia. And he thinks he knows why the investigation is happening in the first place.

Appearing on Andrea Mitchell Reports Wednesday, the California Congressman believes these new inquiries are part of a White House, Fox News, and Breitbart-led effort to distract from special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into President Donald Trump and Russian election interference.

And because three House committees are involved in this new Uranium One probe (the Judiciary Committee, the Government Reform Committee, and Intelligence Committee), Schiff said the the investigations all had to be coordinated. And they had to be rubber stamped by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Keep reading…