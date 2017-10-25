Six men were also killed and several men injured during the various efforts to look for Bergdahl.

Via Daily Caller:

A former Navy SEAL cried as he described a military dog that died in the futile search for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl during the deserter’s sentencing hearing.

Not only did the dog die in the search for Bergdahl, who walked off his post in 2009, but retired Navy SEAL James Hatch was hit with an injury that ended his career, The Associated Press reports.

Hatch was able to keep his composure while recounting his own experience on the search mission to find Bergdahl, but when it came to talking about the military dog who died, Hatch couldn’t contain his emotion.

“His name was Remco,” Hatch said.

“Take your time,” prosecutor Army Maj. Justin Oshana said.

Hatch said that he was dropped off with his team and Remco near the Pakistan border, when Remco came too close to two fighters who fired at the dog and the rest of the team with AK-47s. During the ensuing firefight, Hatch was hit in the leg.

