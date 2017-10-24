Hmmm, I feel like we’ve seen this happen once or twice before.

A black man has been arrested for a series of racist graffiti attacks that shocked minority students starting last fall at Eastern Michigan University.

Last September, “KKK” was sprayed in red, white, and blue paint on a dormitory wall. Along with that, a threat telling black students to “leave” the school was also left on the wall.

In a second incident, the same threat was painted on another building at the end of October.

This spring, a third racist message was left in a university bathroom.

Students and faculty were shocked.

“It really has rocked our community,” Judith Kullberg, an EMU political scientist and president of the faculty Senate, told the Washington Post last year. “In this whole context of a very tense presidential election, it has raised anxiety here considerably.”

But now, Michigan police are reporting the arrest of Eddie Curlin, 29, a black student who studied at the school from 2014 to 2016, the Post reported.

