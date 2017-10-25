But he will be.

Via The Hill:

A majority of New Jersey voters do not think Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) should be re-elected to his seat in the upper chamber amid the senator’s ongoing corruption trial.

According to a Quinnipiac University Poll of New Jersey voters released Wednesday, 59 percent said Menendez does not deserve to be re-elected, while 19 percent said he does not deserve to be re-elected to his seat.

Twenty-two percent of those polled said they did not know or did not provide an answer.

Nearly half of voters in the Garden State also disapprove of how Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) is managing his job in the Senate. Forty-nine percent of those surveyed disapprove of how Menendez is managing his job, while 31 percent said they approve. Twenty percent said they did not know or did not provide an answer.

The results of the recent poll come amidst an ongoing federal corruption case against the New Jersey lawmaker. Menendez pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted free trips and campaign donations from his co-defendant in the trial, Salomon Melgen, in exchange for political favors.

