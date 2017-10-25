Well, that will give us something to laugh at. Liberal screams on a loop.

Via Daily Caller:

In the latest attempt at resistance, never-Trumpers, and anybody with the thin skin of a baby plan to “scream helplessly at the sky” to commemorate Trump’s election victory anniversary.

The event is set to take place across the country on November 8. The idea originated in Boston but quickly spread across the fruited plains to like-minded urban areas including New York, Austin, and Philadelphia.

“Coming together reminds us that we are not alone, that we are part of an enormous community of activists who are motivated and angry, whose actions can make a difference,” a community organizer told Fox News.

And it’s true. Screaming helplessly at the sky may sound like an outdated tribal ritual to some, but I can’t think of a better way to mobilize. Handing out flyers is for snowflakes, pink hats are so 2016, and clubbing one another should be reserved for Antifa.

