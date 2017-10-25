Let me guess, but he wasn’t one of them?

Via Daily Caller:

Like many people across Hollywood, Tom Hanks heard of Harvey Weinstein’s “shenanigans” with women, but he’s confident that there are some who knew a lot more than he did.

Hanks addressed the Weinstein allegations several weeks ago, but suggested in a recent interview with NPR that there were people who knew what was happening and actively did nothing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“There were people who knew exactly what was going on,” Hanks said. While the 61-year-old actor has never worked with Weinstein and does not feel complicit in the allegations against him, he suggested that there are people who should. Hanks suggested those people ask themselves: “Did you aid it? Did you abet it? Did you warn people against it?.”

