Finally, the GOP managed to do something productive with an investigation.

Via Daily Caller:

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee added a notch to their belt Tuesday, with the bombshell revelation that the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee funded the infamous anti-Trump dossier.

A series of subpoenas issued by the committee this month against the research firm, Fusion GPS, appear to have smoked out the client, who was identified by The Washington Post as Clinton campaign general counsel Marc Elias. (RELATED: BOMBSHELL REPORT: Clinton Campaign And DNC Funded Trump Dossier)

“It’s very obvious, understanding that they leaked a story to the Washington Post to try to get it out there with as sympathetic spin as possible on an absolutely terrible story for them and Democrats,” speculated one source familiar with the House Intelligence Committee’s activities.

On Tuesday, a lawyer at Perkins Coie, where Elias is a partner, sent a letter to Fusion GPS’s attorney relieving the firm of its confidentiality obligations regarding the dossier project.

“In the circumstances,” wrote Perkins Coie’s Matthew Gehringer, “we believe it is appropriate to release Fusion GPS from this obligation as it relates to the identity of Perkins Coie.”

