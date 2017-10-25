Of course she knew. It was her lawyer that did it and with the DNC they paid $12 million for it.

Via Daily Caller:

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign spokesman said Clinton “may have known” that her campaign was behind the funding of the infamous dossier linking the Trump campaign to the Russian government.

Brian Fallon, who is now a CNN contributor, said Wednesday that he did not know that they were funding the dossier prior to a bombshell report by the Washington Post. However, he said he did not know if Hillary Clinton was aware that her campaign and the DNC were paying Fusion GPS to produce the document.

