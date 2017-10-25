They’re already so far left they’re about to fall off the map. Congratulations, you’re never going to win a national election ever again.

Via Free Beacon:

A new poll found that 52 percent of Democrats support “movements within the Democratic Party to take it even further to the left and oppose the current Democratic leaders.”

That belief was especially strong among younger Democrats: 69 percent of Democrats ages 18-34 said they supported those movements, according to an October Harvard-Harris poll. The Democratic Party has had an ongoing feud between its left wing and the party establishment, while younger voters have supported candidates further to the left.

Urban Democrats were more likely to support a leftward push than suburban and rural Democrats.

