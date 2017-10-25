Since de Blasio became Mayor, the quality of life crimes in NYC have increased – more problems with the homeless, more issues in the subway. And he’s looking at how to take meat out of the mouths of kids.

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing public schools to replace their school lunch menus with all vegetarian options, starting with “Meatless Mondays” to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

De Blasio made the announcement that 15 schools in Brooklyn will no longer serve meat on Mondays beginning this spring at PS 1 in Sunset Park, one of five schools that have already banned meat in all of its meals, upsetting some children and their parents.

Those schools serve “spinach wraps,” “crispy tofu,” and “tofu and noodles.”

“Cutting back a little on meat will help make our city healthier and our planet stronger for generations to come,” De Blasio said. “[First Lady] Chirlane [McCray] and I are excited to participate in Meatless Mondays at home, and we thank Borough President Adams for leading the charge behind this healthy and sustainable initiative.”

De Blasio said everyone should switch to a more “plant-based” diet.

“Even if you had a bacon, egg, and cheese this morning, you still should want to see more and more of our diets go to a plant-based approach,” he said.

