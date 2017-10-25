We brought you this story earlier, looks like he landed the deal. Still a lot less than the deal he truly wants, a contract with an NFL team.

Via NY Post:

Colin Kaepernick has inked a book deal worth just over $1 million with Random House imprint One World, Page Six has exclusively learned.

One World’s headed by book world superstar Chris Jackson, who also publishes Jay-Z and Ta-Nehisi Coates. He launched One World last year.

Ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick launched the current movement of NFL players protesting during the national anthem, and he’s recently filed a controversial collusion grievance against league owners. He’s still looking for a job in the NFL after opting out of his 49ers contract earlier this year.

Keep reading…