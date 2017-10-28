Leading to new unit in the Denver PD.

The Marijuana Unit of the Denver Police Department is growing.

The number of undercover detectives has doubled since the legalization of medicinal marijuana in 2000.

Since the legalization of recreational marijuana, Sergeant Aaron Rebeterano says the problem with illegal grow operations is on the rise.

Right now, he says it’s harvest season in Denver.

“Now is the busy season. It’s kind of known as the harvest season for us. People are starting to see the plants grow over the fences and they’re getting to a large enough size that they can be seen from public view just by walking by,” said Rebeterano.

He and his team are executing between five and nine search warrants a week and says the amount of money that can be made from Colorado pot, puts the entire neighborhood at risk.

“These people are not the backyard smokers we’ve seen in the past which has never been really a big deal and has never been a huge concern to anybody in the community I don’t think,” Rebeterano said.

He went on to say, “What we’re seeing now is more organized criminal enterprises where they will do anything to protect those grows. Remember there is a lot of money they invest in them and we do see an increasing number of firearms and other crimes associated with them; home invasions, burglaries, robberies, things of that nature.”

Another issue that often comes along with home grow operations are hash oil extraction labs.

It’s not legal and frequently done the wrong way.

