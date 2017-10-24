But did media give a darn? Nope.

Via NY Post:

My column on Gen. John Kelly and whether previous presidents always made condolence calls to the families of fallen soldiers produced an outpouring of both praise for Kelly and vitriol for his criticism of a Florida congresswoman.

Yet a note from a Colorado woman, Julie Schrock, stands out in the crowd. Her Marine son, Corporal Max Donahue, was severely injured in Afghanistan in 2010, and died. He was 23. Here is what she wrote:

“I’m a Gold Star mother and it pains me to see what is happening. The media bias is obvious to anyone willing to dig a little deeper than just believing what they hear on the news.

“When my son died, then President Obama not only made no effort to reach out, but the condolence letter we received was signed by a computer. He didn’t even sign the letter!

