But he’s just the lawyer, the real person of course behind it is Hillary and the DNC. Add in McCain and this all led to Americans being spied on and unmasked. None of these people have any right to pretend to be public servants.

Via Daily Caller:

Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias “vigorously” denied his involvement in the anti-Trump dossier that has made up the substance of the Russian collusion allegations, New York Times reporter Ken Vogel said.

Elias’ denial appears to have been intentionally misleading in light of new reporting from The Washington Post that Elias hired opposition research firm Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Elias reportedly hired Fusion to dig up dirt on Trump as part of a project that became the Trump dossier

Keep reading…