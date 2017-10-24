Swimming out of the swamp to avoid the draining.

Via Washington Examiner:

The 2018 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6, will give President Trump his first chance to defend the Republican Party’s Senate and House majorities. Already, however, several Republicans in Congress have announced they won’t be running for re-election. Here’s our running list:

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

After tangling with President Trump, including questioning his “stability” and “competence,” Corker put an end to speculation and announced he would not be running again in 2018. Corker and Trump have since engaged in multiple scraps on Twitter, Corker calling it “a shame the White House has become an adult day care center” and Trump saying Corker “couldn’t get elected dog catcher.”

Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa.

Dent, a centrist Republican, announced in September that he’d decided against running for re-election after consulting with family and advisers. Pennsylvania state Rep. Justin Simmons had announced he would challenge Dent in the primary.

