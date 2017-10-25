Jeb can run his campaign and Kasich can mail out the requests for donations.

Via NY Post:

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake isn’t ruling out a primary challenge to President Trump in 2020.

“I won’t go there. That’s a long time away,” the Arizona senator told CNN, when asked if he or another Republican should oppose Trump in the next election. “It’s early. Time will take care of itself.”

Flake announced that he would not be seeking re-election on Tuesday in an emotional speech that sharply criticized Trump and his leadership.

After the speech, he told CNN that Republicans like himself, who are willing to criticize the president, have a “narrow path” to election.

“I would have to run a campaign that I couldn’t be proud of,” he said. “And I chose not do that.”

