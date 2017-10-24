Payoffs to support leftist organizations with government/taxpayer funds.

Via Free Beacon:

Former President Obama’s Department of Justice sought to route settlement money to organizations of their “choosing” while seeking to exclude conservative groups, documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show.

The practice in question began in August 2014 when the Justice Department entered into a $17-billion settlement with Bank of America for selling residential mortgage-backed securities leading up to the 2008 financial collapse. Similar arrangements were made with J.P Morgan Chase and Citigroup that brought the total amount to $36.65 billion.

The DOJ settlement program has come under fire by a number of critics who refer to it as a “slush fund” that allows money to be funneled to third-party activist groups.

