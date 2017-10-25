Somewhere a rodeo clown is still unemployed.

Kids tossing bean bags at a mock tombstone for President Trump at a public school was a “despicable” display of dirty politics the adults forced on the unwitting children, a Gloucester Republican official said, as the furor continued to grow.

School officials have apologized for a parent teacher organization fundraiser last week at West Parish Elementary School — but one GOP official fears the damage is already done.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to put the sitting president’s name on a tombstone. It’s disrespectful to the office of the president, no matter who he is,” said Amanda Kesterson, who heads the Gloucester Republican City Committee.

“Unfortunately,” she told the Herald, “in Massachusetts in particular, where Republicans are the minority party and the president is unpopular, I think there is a belief that joking about the president is acceptable — and it’s not.”

She called it “despicable” and sought an apology over the weekend.

The incident occurred Friday, the school’s principal said. The tombstone was intended to be a “humorous” game during the fundraiser, school officials said.

West Parish Principal Telena S. Imel said in a letter to parents: “On Friday evening, the West Parish Grade 5 Parent Committee hosted Haunted Happenings, a party and fundraiser for the West Parish Community. … Unfortunately, however, one game brought in by a parent included the name of our president painted on a tombstone.

“While, according to the parent, this was designed to be humorous, a number of attendees rightfully felt that it showed disrespect … it inappropriately brought a political agenda into what was designed to be a fun family affair.”

