Via Circa:

Gun clubs are commonly associated with conservative groups, but a members of a new gun club in New York are taking up arms against that stereotype and anti-LGBTQ hatred.

The Trigger Warning Queer & Trans Gun Club, based in Rochester, N.Y., formed as a response to growing anxiety within the LGBTQ community about the rise of an armed far-right.

“We have each others’ backs,” said club member Lore McSpadden. “We’re acknowledging our fear of a world in which conservatives are the only ones who are armed.”

The group meets once a month for target practice and skeet shooting.

“We have survived the oppressive weight of intersectional discrimination involving racism, sexism, classism, sizeism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, ableism, and the many other dimensions of hate and privilege that permeate society,” the group’s Facebook page states.

“Because we are Trigger Warning, and we are here to protect ourselves from the forces that would destroy us. Consider yourselves warned.”

Members of the club said anti-LGBTQ events and others like the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, prompted them to form a group that encourages members of the LGBTQ community to defend themselves.

“Often queer people are thought of as being weak, as being defenseless, and I think in many ways this pushes back against that,” said Jake Allen, another member of the Trigger Warning gun club.

“I want white supremacists and neo-Nazis to know that queer people are taking steps necessary to protect themselves,” he said.

