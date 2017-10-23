Cashing in.

Via NY Post:

Colin Kaepernick is shopping a book, sources exclusively tell Page Six.

The ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback launched the current movement of NFL players protesting during the national anthem, and he’s filed a controversial collusion grievance against league owners.

A source says that Kaepernick has been “taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME.” He’s repped as an athlete by WME agent Carlos Fleming.

His reps didn’t get back to us.

Kaepernick’s campaign began last year, but reached a fever pitch when President Trump weighed in recently on Twitter.