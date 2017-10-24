LOL what?

Via The Hill:

Kid Rock is ending months of speculation about a possible Senate bid, saying, “F— no, I’m not running for Senate.”

“Are you f—ing kidding me? Who couldn’t figure that out?” the “All Summer Long” singer said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday.

“I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour, too. Are you f—ing shitting me?” he asked Stern.

The performer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, had flirted for months with a possible Republican bid against Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, hawking “Kid Rock for U.S. Senate” T-shirts and criticizing the Democrat, saying Americans were “sick and tired” of “bullshit” from politicians.

“We start going with it, everyone gets their panties in a bunch,” Ritchie said Tuesday of the chatter.

