Trump promised this father money after he said he was financially hurting after the death of his son. But yeah, he’s insensitive to Gold Star families. Media is chastising Trump because it took three months.

Via NY Post:

The family of a US soldier killed in Afghanistan has finally received a $25,000 check from President Trump, fulfilling a promise the commander-in-chief made months ago during a condolence call.

Chris Baldridge, the father of Cpl. Dillon Baldridge, said the check came in the mail to his Zebulon, NC, home Monday with a letter signed by the president, the local ABC affiliate reported.

“I am glad my legal counsel has been able to finally approve this contribution to you,” the letter said. “I hope this will make things a bit easier, but nothing will ever replace your son, Dillon. He was an American hero.”

Jessie Baldridge, the fallen soldier’s mother, said the letter​, sent from the president’s Trump Tower address,​ left the family “speechless.”

“We are so moved and grateful, and we promise to use the money to honor Dillon’s legacy,” she told ABC 11.

Keep reading…