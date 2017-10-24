Is that Redman chewing tobacco in his cheek? Update to this story.

Via Yahoo:

Last month Oakland Athletics rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first Major League Baseball player to take a knee during the National Anthem. Now that he’s back home in Alabama, he’s seeing first-hand how much some people are upset with him for that.

Maxwell, 26, told TMZ Sports that he’d been home in Harvest, Ala., for all of four hours when a waiter at a local restaurant refused to serve him because he chose to take a knee in pursuit of racial equality and in protest of President Donald Trump calling kneeling NFL players “sons of bitches.” Maxwell says he was out to eat with a friend from high school who is now a city councilman.

Maxwell described the encounter with the waiter to TMZ thusly:

“He was like, ‘You’re the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for.’”

As a reminder: Maxwell comes from a military family and considers himself very patriotic. When he took a knee, he also put his hand over his heart. The next day he told Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan: “This is beyond race. This is about our president speaking out in a vulgar, negative way against people exercising their rights in a peaceful manner. It’s about mankind.”

