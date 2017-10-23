Not only that, but there were Russian operatives organizing and/or participating in Black Lives Matter protests in Charlotte after the Keith Lamont Scott shooting and against the Dakota Access Pipeline (because that would impinge on Russian control of oil and add to our energy independence).

Via Daily Caller:

A popular Instagram account that promoted a militant form of feminism was actually run by Russian operatives, who successfully fooled Women’s March organizers into sharing their content.

The account, which operated under the handle @feminism_tag on Instagram, had tens of thousands of followers.

An investigation into the Kremlin’s cyber operations by Russian media outlet RBC named the account, which has since been deleted from Instagram, as among those operated by the Russians.

The account promoted the view, popular among left-wing feminists, that women don’t have equal rights in America. “We fight to achieve equal political, economic, cultural, personal, and social rights for women!” the account’s description read.

One post read: “I would rather be the ‘obnoxious feminist girl’ than be complicit in my own dehumanization.”

