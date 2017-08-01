Via Washington Examiner:

Eight of 10 African Americans believe that the Black Lives Matter movement is effective but feel it could have even greater impact if it wasn’t so splintered and instead led by a national spokesman like former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to a new survey.

The poll from Northwestern University’s Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy also found that a majority of blacks want the group to focus itself on core issues.

“There are two trends in the data that suggest that they also see room for improvement. First, a large majority believes that the movement should focus its efforts on two issue areas — challenging police brutality and racial profiling (49 percent) and improving race relations (25 percent) — over all other issues,” said the survey analysis provided to Secrets.

A key finding was the call for a national leader, with Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers field commander, credited with starting the take a knee movement in sports, leading pack.