Via Washington Examiner:

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling wants onetime colleague Bill O’Reilly to leave his recently deceased son out of discussions of sexual harassment allegations at the network.

“Just as Bill O’Reilly had wanted to shield his children from the allegations against him, I hope he will honor my request and avoid any future mentions of my son,” Bolling wrote in a statement.

In an interview with the New York Times, O’Reilly called sexual harassment allegations against him “crap” and “wrong,” adding that similar allegations against Bolling lead to the death of his 19-year-old son this summer.

“Eric Bolling’s son is dead,” O’Reilly explained. “He’s dead because of allegations made, in my opinion and I know this to be true, against Mr. Bolling.”

