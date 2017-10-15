Anyone else seeing a pattern here?

Via Fox News:

A male feminist writer has been fired by the prestigious GQ Magazine after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her outside a bar. The writer, Rubert Myers, apologized to his accuser after she outed him on Twitter.

“Having been made aware of some allegations against Rupert Myers, British GQ can confirm that it has terminated its freelance agreement with him, with immediate effect. He is no longer British GQ’s Political Correspondent,” a spokesperson told Fox News.

Journalist Kate Leaver took to Twitter on Thursday to open up about her alleged experience with Myers.

“Ok, here goes. I haven’t told this story because I listened to the voice that told me it ‘wasn’t that bad’ or ‘worth talking about,’” Leaver wrote. “When I moved to London, I wanted to make friends. I met @RupertMyers on Twitter and agreed to go for what I thought was a friendly drink.”

She continued: I was very clear about not being romantically or sexually interested in him, once the subject was raised. I suggested we be mates … He said ‘I’ve got enough mates, I’d rather f–k you’ and forced himself on me outside a pub in Fitzrovia.”