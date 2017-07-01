Good. Screw them.

The Department of Justice has asked an interagency task force to step up efforts to fight the violent transnational MS-13 gang, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday.

The Justice Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force will make MS-13 a priority, Sessions said during a speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Philadelphia.

The task force often goes after drug kingpins, traffickers and cartels, and includes the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Internal Revenue Service, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

