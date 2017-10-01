…what?

Singer Sam Smith (also known as the man whose music is responsible for 90 percent of your ugly-crying) has opened up about being gender non-binary.

“I love a heel. I’ve got loads of heels at home,” he said. “People don’t know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn [Monroe], and all that. There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years.”

Smith also pointed to the Venus symbol tattoos on his fingers, and said he doesn’t feel like “cisgender” is the correct label for him. “No. I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers,” he said when asked if he identifies as cis. “I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.”

