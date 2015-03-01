Update to this story.

Via WFB:

The nation’s leading gun-control groups told the Washington Free Beacon on Friday that Harvey Weinstein has not given any money to them despite his promise to channel his anger at himself for sexually abusing numerous women into a fight against the National Rifle Association (NRA).

“We can confirm that he is not an active donor and has not communicated or reached out to us,” James Tyll, a spokesperson for the Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence, told the Free Beacon.

Everytown for Gun Safety went a step further saying Weinsten never donated to it, and it would not accept his money if he tried to now. “No, we have not received any contributions from Harvey Weinstein,” Kate Folmer, a spokesperson for the group, told the Free Beacon. “And while we do not usually answer hypothetical questions, no we wouldn’t accept them.”

In response to a New York Times exposé alleging Weinstein engaged in decades of sexual harassment and assault, Weinstein initially blamed the fact that he “came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different” for his alleged inappropriate comments, groping, and even masturbating on plants in front of nonconsenting women.

