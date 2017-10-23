Epic burns. Read to the end.

Via Biz Pac Review:

Depending on your politics and tolerance for economic “malaise,” Jimmy Carter may have been one of the worst presidents in modern history, but most consider him an honorable man and few have accused the former president of the inability to call a spade a spade.

So when it comes to party politics, Carter may be a liberal, but he’s not about to toe the party line just because a politician, or even a fellow former president, has a D beside his name.

In a blockbuster New York Times interview on Sunday, the former president proved as much with several eyebrow raising quotes about former President Obama, his wife Michelle, and even Hillary Clinton.

And his comments about President Trump were even more shocking, especially considering today’s divisive political climate, one in which it seems that ‘Trump-deranged’ Democrats and liberals would oppose the man if he wanted to make puppy adoption easier.

Carter’s first jab “knocked Obama on the Middle East,” admitted the Times. The former president does not think “there’s much hope now that Israelis will ever permit a two-state solution,” mainly because President Obama “made some very wonderful statements, in my opinion, when he first got in office, and then he reneged on that.”

Obama’s refusal to negotiate further with North Korea as well as his bombing of Yemen also drew Carter’s criticism. Asked if he had Obama’s email address, the former president flatly said, “No.”

As to Obama’s $400,000 post-presidential speeches, Carter threw some obvious shade his counterpart’s way, saying, “I don’t care if he gets rich or Clinton gets rich or whatever.

