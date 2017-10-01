Good.

Via WCNC:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled a new initiative Monday to ensure that there will be no “sanctuary cities” in South Carolina.

According to a press release from McMaster’s office, the proposed legislation would supplement the existing immigration law that requires reasonable efforts be made in determining whether a person in custody and charged with a criminal offense is considered an “unlawful alien.”

“Our cities are open to all who follow our laws but are not sanctuaries for those who ignore them,” McMaster said in a press release. “South Carolina is a special place, known for the kindness and welcoming nature of its people, but it’s also a place that values law and order… This bill will serve as a strong message to all that we will not tolerate lawlessness.”

