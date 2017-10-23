One of the many things for which he is responsible.

Via Daily Mail:

Three men who were wounded while searching for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will be included in the case against him.

One soldier who searched for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl uses a wheelchair now, unable to speak because of a head wound.

Another still can’t fully use his right hand.

Still another searcher saw a leg wound from enemy fire end his career as a Navy SEAL.

Those wounds are expected to be considered by the judge who will determine Bergdahl’s punishment on charges that he endangered his comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

The sentencing hearing opens Monday for Bergdahl, who pleaded guilty to misbehavior before the enemy and desertion.

