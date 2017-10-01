Filed under: Dumb things self-hating white people say.

Via Free Beacon:

The president of Michigan’s Albion College told a student who said his girlfriend was physically and verbally harassed by anti-racism protesters on campus that it was “appropriate that all of us of privilege feel uncomfortable from time to time,” according to audio of the meeting obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

President Mauri Ditzler made the comment to student Trevor Hill about his girlfriend, identified by the student paper as Ashley Witowski, during a Sept. 25 student senate meeting at which Ditzler fielded questions from students about the campus’s increasingly fraught race relations.

Hill spoke on behalf of Witowski, who the Albion Pleiad reported was sitting near him, and recounted what took place earlier that day during a demonstration by student and staff outside the dining hall, part of a protest of a document produced by the College Conservatives club that some thought contained “racist and violent remarks.”

Hill said Witowski was shoved and verbally berated as she tried to enter the dining hall, a violation of the student handbook’s rules for peaceful protest.

“Are you aware of this harassment and what are you going to do about this,” Hill asked Ditzler, who had stood in solidarity with the demonstrators.

Keep reading…