The U.S. Air Force is preparing to put America’s strategic nuclear bombers on 24-hour alert to counter emerging threats, according to an exclusive report.

Preparations are reportedly underway at Barksdale Air Force Base, the headquarters for Global Strike Command, to have nuclear-armed multiple B-52 bombers ready to deliver a crushing blow at a moment’s notice, Defense One revealed. A 24-hour alert status for America’s nuclear bombers has not been seen since the end of the Cold War in 1991.

Neither General John Hyten, head of U.S. Strategic Command, or General Lori Robinson, head of U.S. Northern Command, has ordered the shift, but steps are being taken in expectation of such an order.

