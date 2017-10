“O’Reilly’s suggestion that no one ever complained about his behavior is false. I know because I complained.” @megynkelly on Bill O’Reilly pic.twitter.com/BO8ifQcJbu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 23, 2017

Except she wasn’t complaining about knowing about any sexual harassment to her or to anyone else, she complained to Fox about what Bill O’Reilly said in defense of himself on live TV. She thought it was attacking the victims. That’s what she complained about.