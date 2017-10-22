Hopefully, they all get flushed out now.

In the wake of the revelations about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assault, more than 30 women have come forward with their own stories of sexual abuse at the hands of another Hollywood director.

Movie director, James Toback, has been accused by 38 women of framing meetings as interviews or auditions, but they would quickly turn sexual.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, on several occasions Toback would invite women, usually in their 20s, to his hotel room where he would dry-hump them or masturbate in front of them, ejaculating into his pants or onto their bodies and then walk away.

Starr Rinaldi, who was an aspiring actress, told the Times that she was approached by Toback 15 years ago in Central Park.

‘He always wanted me to read for him in a hotel or come back to his apartment, like, ‘How serious are you about your craft?’

