White supremacists don’t generally include Jewish people. And it’s ridiculous. But they never actually have any facts to support the smears. But they know their base will simply believe it.

Via Daily Caller:

The White House slammed Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a statement Sunday for calling Stephen Miller, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, a white supremacist.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders condemned Brown for his appearance Sunday on CNN, in which he stated that Miller “seems to be” a white supremacist. Brown also said without citation that “studies have shown that they have their allies sprinkled around the White House.”

“Senator Brown’s comments are outrageous and slanderous,” Sanders said in a statement. “The nonstop name calling from the left continues to show an inability to build consensus and fix the problems ailing hardworking Americans. Senator Brown needs to understand that when he calls out public servants who are part of the Trump Administration, he is indicting the voters in Ohio themselves who overwhelmingly voted for the President’s agenda.”

Keep reading…