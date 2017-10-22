Down with that as long as the Clintons have no access to the money or call over how it’s distributed.

All five living, former U.S. presidents helped raise millions in donations to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma rebuild their lives.

The One America Appeal campaign announced Saturday it had raised $31 million to help people in Texas, Florida, and the Caribbean islands recover from a particularly devastating hurricane season, according to a press statement from campaign organizers. They received private donations from 80,000 donors during a fundraising event Saturday, that included a country music concert.

“With damage estimates from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria topping $300 billion and requiring months and years of rebuilding ahead, we hope this strong start to the One America Appeal is just that — a start,” David Jones, CEO of the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation, said in a similar statement.

