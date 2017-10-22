Is she joking?

Via The Hill:

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) is calling for an apology from White House chief of staff John Kelly for “character assassination.”

“Not only does he owe me an apology, but he owes an apology to the American people,” Wilson said during an appearance Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” according to The Washington Post.

She also referred to Kelly as a “puppet of the president.”

The Florida Democrat called the deaths of four U.S. soldiers in Niger a “catastrophe.”

“We had four soldiers who died. They have been buried,” she said. “And we need to know why, and we need to know about the special circumstances surrounding [U.S. Army Sgt.] La David Johnson.”

The comments come amid an ongoing feud between Wilson and President Trump.

Wilson last week said she overheard a conversation between Trump and Johnson’s widow. During that call, Wilson said Trump told the widow that Johnson “knew what he was getting into.”

