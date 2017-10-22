What He says may surprise you

Via CNN:

President Donald Trump may have found an unlikely ally in the presidents’ club.

In an interview with The New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, former President Jimmy Carter said he’s eager to partner with Trump for a North Korea diplomatic mission.

While his comments about his North Korea plan were brief, the former Democratic commander in chief addressed several topics, including the Trump-Putin relationship and his disappointment of Obama’s work in the Middle East.

Here are the 5 most remarkable lines from Carter’s interview.

1. ‘I would go, yes’

Carter told the Times he’s willing to go to North Korea amid the ongoing tensions over nuclear weapons.

“I would go, yes,” he said.

He said he has talked with Trump’s national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, about his intentions but was given “a negative response.”

“I told him that I was available if they ever need me,” he said.

