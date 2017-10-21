OK grandpa…

Via LAIst:

Steve Bannon spoke at the California GOP Convention in Anaheim Friday night, using his 40-minute speech to criticize the Republicans’ approach to winning California, claiming that unless Republicans won back the state, “10 or 15 years from now the folks in Silicon Valley and the progressive left in this state is going to try to secede from the union.”

The L.A. Times reports Bannon made this comment while mentioning the number of California-based progressive efforts to counteract President Trump’s administration, including the recent passing of the nation’s most comprehensive so-called “sanctuary state” bill. “We have a problem with understanding how to win. Nothing else matters,” he told the convention attendees.

He also took time to find fault in two major California industries: Hollywood and Silicon Valley. SFGate reports Bannon criticized trade deals with China, claiming China “‘gamed’ international trade deals that helped ‘Silicon Valley, Wall Street, Hollywood and Washington, D.C.'” He derided Silicon Valley in particular, calling the tech community “lords” and claiming the top-earners in tech “think they get a special deal” where they participate in a “free society” while the rest of the country is left responsible for defending the country’s values, according to SFGate.

Keep reading…