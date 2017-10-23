No way the DNC turns away money.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Saturday passed a resolution banning donations from corporate contributors whose areas of interest come into conflict with the DNC’s stated values.

The resolution, which was introduced by California member Christine Pelosi, passed unanimously. Pelosi is the daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Pelosi has introduced similar resolutions before that were shot down over concerns over which industries the measures would target.

The move was celebrated on Twitter by progressive members of the Democratic Party who have been pushing to reduce corporate influence in the party.

An online petition started by Pelosi indicates that the resolution was designed to target “gun, tobacco, payday lender, and other corporate donations counter to our values.”

“Thnx Pelosi for taking a stand. Admire that you have always been for eliminating these positions of cronyism,” wrote Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Twitter.

The resolution’s strength in the DNC is unclear. Hours after the resolution passed, Pelosi warned that DNC officials were whispering that the vote is not legally binding, allowing DNC Chair Tom Perez to ignore it. Pelosi issued a call on her Twitter account, challenging Perez to uphold the vote of DNC members.

