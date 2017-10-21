Finally! Safe bet? Rafael Cruz didn’t do it.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that he will allow the release of never before seen documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

The classified documents are scheduled to be released Thursday, Oct. 26, the date set 25 years ago by Congress under a bill signed by then-President George H.W. Bush. The cache of documents includes 3,100 documents never seen by the public and over 30,000 files previously released in redacted form.

Recent reports, citing senior administration officials, suggested that Trump may extend the classified status of certain documents drafted in the 1990s, due to concerns they might reveal recent American intelligence tactics and operations.

