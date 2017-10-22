Appeasement is the order of the day.

Via Lincolnshire Live:

A social media backlash has been launched at Lincolnshire Police after they posted a video on better understanding British Muslims.

The 12-minute long film touches on the history of Islam, its values, its followers’ journey to British shores and reminded people of hate crime laws.

But a barrage of negative online comments have been posted in response, with some accusing the police of producing a “propaganda” video and telling people what to think.

The force and other social media users defended the move, saying it is an attempt to promote better understanding between communities.

Among those objecting to it were people posting on the police’s facebook page.

“Are we now not allowed to think our own thoughts!?” asked one. “We don’t require any indoctrination. Police should deal with law not religion.”

“How do Lincolnshire Police view the ordinary, decent, Christian people of this country?” wrote another.

“The answer, most unfortunately, is all too plain. Continue to alienate the rest of us, and you’ll be facing some pretty huge problems further down the line, won’t you?

“NOBODY should be getting special treatment and if you’re going to promote videos like this, then you need to do it for every faith and nationality in Britain. Looking forward very much to your video wishing us all a wonderful Christmas.”

