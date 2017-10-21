He’s cured!

Via Daily Mail:

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has completed his one-week sex rehab program.

A psychologist taking part in his treatment told TMZ that Weinstein would remain in Arizona for a month or so after his week of outpatient ‘intensive therapy’ ends on Saturday.

Weinstein was ‘invested in the program’ and had focused on ‘dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy,’ the psychologist told the outlet with Weinstein’s permission.

The psychologist downplayed previous reports that the 65-year-old film producer had fallen asleep in group sessions and ranted about conspiracy theories.

‘He showed up for all the meetings and was fully engaged,’ the mental health professional said, adding that Weinstein had been pulled from group therapy after an initial session due to confidentiality concerns, and the rest of his sessions had been one-on-one.

