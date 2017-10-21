But they keep throwing left.

Via Daily Caller:

The ratings for NFL “Thursday Night Football” continued to drop again this week, scoring a 9.9/17 in metered market results on CBS and the NFL Network, according to Deadline Friday.

The AFC-West battle that saw the Oakland Raiders eek out a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs 31-30 Thursday night in Oakland did not do enough to turn around the ratings struggle that the National Football League and networks have been facing this year. The “TNF” ratings were 7 percent lower than the previous week’s game in early numbers.

The fall continues, with last week’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers scoring 14.6 million viewers, which was 5 percent lower than the week prior.

Keep reading…