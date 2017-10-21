Appealing to others as to how mean Trump is means he’s feeling the pressure and wants others to chastise Trump and let up on him. But it’s not happening with Australia.

Via NY Post:

North Korean despot Kim Jong Un sent a rambling letter to Australia, warning that his nation is a nuclear power that will not bend to President Trump’s threats to destroy it.

The letter — titled “Open Letter to Parliaments of Different Countries” — attacked Trump over his speech to the UN General Assembly last month in which he threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if provoked.

“If Trump thinks that he would bring the DPRK, a nuclear power, to its knees through nuclear war threat, it will be a big miscalculation and an expression of ignorance,” according to a copy of the letter published by the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The DPRK has emerged as a fully-fledged nuclear power which has a strong nuclear arsenal and various kinds of nuclear delivery means made by dint of self-reliance and self-development. The real foe of its nuclear force is a nuclear war itself,” it said, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name.

The letter concludes by calling for “international justice” and “sharp vigilance against the heinous and reckless moves of the Trump administration trying to drive the world into a horrible nuclear disaster.”

